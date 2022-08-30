An exciting new medical service is coming to the Seaport on September 6th. South Boston Health Seaport will be reopening as South Boston Health Seaport URGENT CARE at 505 Congress Street. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services to people who live in, work in or visit the South Boston Seaport” said Bill Halpin, CEO of South Boston Community Health Center. “Everything we do is patient centered. This new urgent care center will allow patients to walk-in and receive high quality, compassionate and timely professional medical care.” The new urgent care center, part of South Boston Community Health Center family, will be staffed with medical providers who can see both adults and children and can treat a broad range of non-life- threatening conditions. Walk-in treatment will be available for everyday illness and injury – from sore throats to UTIs, allergies to earaches, sprains and strains. The center will be open Monday – Thursday from 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM. Those wishing to make a same-day appointment will be able to do so by visiting the website at www.seaporturgentcare.org or by calling them at 617-464-7620. South Boston Health Seaport Urgent Care will accept nearly all major insurance plans and will never turn a patient away if they are unable to afford essential services. They offer discounts on services based on family size and family income levels. Patients visiting this urgent care location will be able to easily access their electronic health record through MyChart and those without a primary care provider will be offered the opportunity to be connected with one. “If a patient needs help accessing primary care in the community, we can make an appointment for them at our West Broadway site before they even walk out the door” said Dr. Nisha Thakrar, Chief Medical Officer. “We want to ensure that our patients are not only getting the urgent care they need but also are able to gain access and follow-up with a primary care provider”.