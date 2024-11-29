The Wild One Creative Lounge offers a fresh, engaging, and quiet space for people to connect and create.

Located in the basement of Love Child, 364 W. Broadway, The Wild One provides visitors with a unique creative escape from the ordinary. Guests can indulge in flower arranging, succulent garden creation, bracelet making, and other fun crafts, making it an ideal destination for a casual outing or a meaningful gift-making session. There will also be seasonal projects on select dates.

“Love Child has always been about connecting people in the community,” said owner Colleen Dunleavy. “We wanted to figure out a way to make being creative more accessible.”

While South Boston has a ton of restaurants and bars, The Wild One offers something different. It’s a cozy space where people can gather and create in a quiet space. “It’s a nice environment to be able to really connect with your friends,” Colleen said.

The Wild One just recently opened and word of mouth already is bringing people in. “It’s definitely been well received,” said Colleen.

When South Boston Online stopped by, Deirdre Quinn, Jackie Bowes, Callie Harris, and Maria Denapoli were engaged in crafting and connecting.

“It’s a genius concept,” said Maria, who was painting wine glasses as gifts for her parents. “Down here is so cute. The whole atmosphere is so fun. The vibe is right.”

“It’s nice you can be creative but you don”t have to buy all the materials,” said Callie, who was making a succulent garden. “There are a lot of good options for projects.”

Added Deirdre, who was painting candles for new candles holders she bought, “It’s something different to do. It’s a nice relaxing time for all of us to just be creative.”

Reservations can be made online, and if there is space, walk-ins are welcome, Colleen said. When you arrive, you’ll get a list of activities that are available that day. Most activities cost $35 but some of the projects may have additional fees.

The basement seats 25 people. There’s an art shelf laden with materials and tables ready for crafters.

The Wild One is open Tuesday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. You can come any time in that timeframe.

Beyond the crafts, guests can purchase snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and wine flights.

“The wine flights help get the creative juices flowing,” joked Maria.

Colleen is thrilled to see this concept take off. “It’s fun to see people come together.”