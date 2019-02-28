South Boston Citizens’ Association President Tom McGrath is pleased to announce that Thomas “Tommy” has been chosen to receive the John W. McCormack at the South Boston Citizens’ Association’s 139th Annual Evacuation Day Banquet, March 15, 2019. “It is an honor for the Association to present this award to Tommy for his countless contributions to the betterment of South Boston, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the United States for well over 50 years.”McGrath said. Thomas (Tommy) J. Lyons has a longstanding commitment to service—to his country, his community and his fellow veterans. He retired from the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency as the Vice President of External Affairs. From 1995 to 2002, he was the Executive Director of the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

He served as Commissioner for Veterans’ Services for the City of Boston from 1984 to 1995. Born in South Boston, he graduated from South Boston High in 1967 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967-1969 and is a combat Veteran with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was Corporal in the Marine Corps. In 1978, he organized a committee of veterans to pay tribute to the 25 young men from his community who were killed in action during the Vietnam War. On September 13, 1981, the South Boston Vietnam Veterans and the South Boston Community dedicated the South Boston Vietnam Memorial, which was one of the first of its kind in the nation. In 1987, he founded the Semper Fidelis Society of Boston, a Marine Corps organization that holds one of the largest Marine Corps Birthday Celebrations in the country. He serves on several boards and committees: he is a member of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Homeless Veterans, Chairman of the 2001, 2006 and the 2015 Medal of Honor Society Convention and Chairman of the Massachusetts Veteran and War Memorial Commission. He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Chelsea Soldiers Home, a Board Member of the Brighton Marine Health Center and a member on the Long-Term Care Commission for Veterans.

Tommy lives in Wakefield, Massachusetts with his wife Jean they have two daughters Sarah, Maura and his son, Todd, a Federal Agent in Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a Veteran of the Iraq war, lives in West Newbury, Ma.with his wife and son. McGrath stated”The Association wants thank and congratulate Tommy on 50 Years of Public service. A great accomplishment and something to be proud of.” This award along with the Shamrock and other awards( will be announced next week) will be presented at the Association’s 139th Annual Evacuation Day Banquet, to be held on Friday evening, March 15th, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. A host of special invited Dignitaries are expected to attend this year’s banquet. Curragh’s Fancy will provide the entertainment. McGrath cautioned that tickets are sure to be purchased at a good pace, with so many of South Boston’s most valued community leaders receiving awards. I urge those that are planning to attend to act fast. For information on tickets call Tom McGrath at 1-857-204-5825.