There are many ways to deal with the sudden message of a parents’ cancer diagnoses when you are far away from home. John Barry, and Griffin Connolly were enjoying their college life, Griff at University of Arizona and John at University of Virginia, when they heard news of their father’s throat cancer diagnosis just about a year apart. The friendship shared with the families provided the grounding they needed to remain focused, caring, and led to their plan for a Dana Farber fundraiser that will be a reality this Thanksgiving. It will, of course, be in South Boston, the community that nurtured the friendships between the families of Denise and John Barry and George and Tracy Connolly.

“I was inspired by my father’s former marathon finishes to run the 2021 NYC Marathon, and Griff was there to support me. Following that we always talked about raising money for a cancer foundation to honor our fathers, “said John. “We couldn’t be more excited to do our part to help the fight against cancer, especially as we think about what our fathers had to go through just a few long years ago.”

Grifin is equally motivated and clear about the values underlying the event. “The South Boston Turkey Trot will not only be a way to fundraise for Dana Farber, but to bring everyone together around Thanksgiving to show the power of love and community in the first annual and with many more to come,” he said.

The sons of John and George have noticed that with illness comes an opportunity for thankfulness and have devoted their energy to an event that will support other families. The cost to participate is $25.00, and you can venmo (venmo@johnbarry325)and specifying your T-Shirt size. If your unable to attend the race, please consider a daonation and be part of the community these families epitomize.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. at the South Boston Yacht Club on 1849 Columbia Rd. and if that isn’t fun enough, Capo Restaurant on 443 West Broadway will host a follow-up party at 4:00 p.m. with light bites, raffles and more.

RAFFLES:

Trip to Vegas for Bruins Game: 12/11 (2 txts to game & 3 night stay @ MGM hotel)

Courtside Celtics 11/26

Trip for 2 to Margaritaville – your choice of resort – Your choice of any resort in US

2 Winter Classic Tickets

2 Bruins Tickets 12/5

Kevin Hayes signed stick

Gift Cards to many popular Restaurants: Fat Baby, Loco, Lucy’s, Bowery, etc.