Laboure Christmas House Tours This Weekend

by Rick Winterson

This article is really just a reminder – it will serve to remind you of the very best way to begin the Christmas Season here in South Boston: South Boston’s 28th Annual Christmas House Tour is at hand.

There are actually two House Tours: A Twilight Tour this Saturday, December 1, 4 to 6 p.m., followed by an evening reception in the Laboure Center at D and West Broadway; and a Daytime Tour on Sunday, the 2nd, 12 noon to 4 p.m. These House Tours are presented by the Catholic Charities Laboure Center. Please contact 617- 464-8500 for more information and tickets – $50 on Saturday evening; $25 (in advance) on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s another reminder for you: The “Shoppe at Laboure” will be open before, during, and after the Saturday and Sunday Tours. The Shoppe will offer an unbelievable collection of Christmas ornaments, decorations, and gifts for you to look at. You can do some indoor Christmas “window shopping” for items that simply aren’t available anywhere else. Allow plenty of time to go on this weekend’s House Tours, so you can look at the Shoppe’s offerings at your leisure. South Boston Online really means what we say when we use the word “unbelievable” to describe the Shoppe at Laboure. Don’t miss it!

As a third reminder, please plan to use the shuttles that are provided for both the Twilight Tour on Saturday and the Daylight Tour on Sunday. There’s limited parking for your own car at the Laboure Center’s lot on both Tour days; on Sunday, you can also use the huge Castle Island lot as well. The Tour extends from one end of South Boston (way out on City Point) to the other (where Dorchester Avenue intersects West Broadway). Don’t waste your House Tour time driving yourself down the so-called massbaycu.org (617) 269-2700 147 West 4th Street, South Boston 409 D Street, Seaport Easy! Federally insured by NCUA EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY *APY = Annual Percentage Yield. Minimum balance to open and earn APY is $500. The APY for all Certificates assumes the dividends will remain in the account until maturity. Withdrawal of dividends prior to maturity will reduce earnings. Certificates are subject to penalty for early withdrawal. Fees may reduce earnings. Rate is effective November 19, 2018. This is a limited time offer and is subject to change without notice. Other rates and terms available. Open yours at any branch. See all of our great rates on savings and loans at massbaycu.org. Sweeter Than Eggnog and Candy Canes. 2.50%APY* 14-Month Certificate Only $500 Minimum.

“First Street corridor” (and then trying to park). Plan to relax and enjoy the House Tour by taking the shuttles and giving the neighborhoods a good look as you pass through them. And the shuttles, provided by Yankee Line and our local friends at Old Town Trolley, are the “green” way to go.

Finally, South Boston Online has a reminder for newer South Boston residents. If you have lived here for a year or so, you may be considering a move. Laboure’s Christmas House Tours give you a very good way to introduce yourself to some highly varied and desirable residences in South Boston – both inside and out. So, welcome to South Boston and Merry Christmas. Please scan the House Tour list below:

881 East First – A stunning one bed/one bath loft in a historic brick factory building. Remodeled in 1999; renovated and the kitchen modernized in 2015.

198 N – An almost magical use of interior space in a home that originally housed a family and a market. Fine views were dramatically improved by a roof deck.

825 East Broadway – A classic brownstone atop the hill overlooking Medal of Honor Park. Completely redone interior, with island eat-in kitchen, two beds/ baths, and much “natural” execution.

405 West First – Condo quality, with large deck, European kitchen, and (heated !!!) parking. Newly constructed in 2015; aimed at luxury living in exceptionally beautiful surroundings.

141 Dorchester Avenue – In the LEED “Gold” Macallen Building, on the Downtown edge of South Boston. State-of-the-art “Everything” combines with charming touches throughout.

Once again, that’s the 28th Laboure House Tour this weekend. See you there!