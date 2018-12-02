//South Boston Catholic Academy News

We want to say a special Thank you to all the members of our 2018-2019 South Boston Catholic Academy Student Council. With help and advice by our Guidance Counselor, Ms. Meghan Logue. This year’s South Boston Catholic Academy Student Council has been off to a great start working on fundraisers and community service projects. They are a hardworking group of students. We thank the South Boston Catholic Academy 6th grade officers for running the pink ribbon fundraiser to support the Ellie Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping with the collection of the Halloween candy to be delivered to the troops overseas.

They also helped out at our schools Annual Halloween Dances. Our student council lead our Food Drive to ensure that the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry was stocked for Thanksgiving. Now they are getting ready to host our upcoming South Boston Catholic Academy Christmas Party for all the students which will also be a tag day and the students can wear red on this day and all donations will be going to A Bed for Every Child Program.

Students at South Boston Catholic Academy held a prayer service, lead by our 6th graders, on the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as concluded their food drive. As a school community, students shared what they are thankful for and discussed the idea of gratitude and our Pastor, Father Casey, said a special Thanksgiving Prayer and Blessing. We are grateful as a community for all our wonderful families and friends who support our school and the incredible students who make our school so special!

We are now accepting applications online for the 2019- 2020 School Year. To learn more about what makes South Boston Catholic Academy so special join us for a tour on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9am. For more information, please email Mr. Jamie Brown, Assistant Principal at j.brown@sbcatholicacademy. org or phone 617-268-2326.