Moms’ Club Teal Pumpkin Project Celebration

By Rachel Pearson

On Saturday, October 20th, MOMS Club of South Boston members and families gathered together for a Teal Pumpkin Project themed Halloween Party at the South Boston Neighborhood House. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide movement that encourages offering non-food treats in addition to traditional candy/ food items to trick-or-treaters at Halloween. It is a way for children with food allergies, diabetes, celiac disease, among other medical conditions and limited diets, to enjoy a safer and happier holiday.

Children at the party enjoyed live entertainment and non-food treats in a celebration that also served to announce the MOMS Club’s involvement i n our nei ghborhood ’s annual Trick-or-Treating on Broadway. As part of this inclusive celebration, the MOMS Club of South Boston together with the South Boston Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging businesses to support the Teal Pumpkin Project. Participating businesses will display a f lyer in their window and will welcome every child by offering “please choose a candy or a toy”. We are very appreciative of the local business community for making the holiday such a special event for South Boston families this and every year!

Sip & Shop: Moms Night Out at Neatly Nested

South Boston Moms Club members celebrated the arrival of the fall season with a festive Sip & Shop event at Neatly Nested on Wednesday, October 17th. The shop’s owner and SBMC member, Danielle McClure, and her new store manager, Bridget Bigelow graciously hosted an evening filled with family friendly décor tips, delicious hor d’oeuvres (provided by The Playwright Bar & Restaurant), wine (donated by Social Wines) and special fall themed raff le prizes. The SBMC would like to thank their hostesses and sponsors for such a lovely, MOMS Night Out event.

How to Learn More:

To learn more about South Boston Moms Club and their mission to contribute and support our parents, children and community, please visit their https://www.southiemomsclub.com