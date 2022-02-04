

SBCA Jimmy Flaherty Kickoff Breakfast Saturday, February 26th

SBCA President Tom McGrath and Executive Board are pleased to announce that on Saturday, February 26th,2022, at the Kick-off Breakfast, The Henry Knox Award Presentation will take place at the Seapoint Restaurant, 367 East 8th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Family, friends and neighbors are respectfully invited to attend this wonderful event. A 15.00 donation is requested at door to help off-set costs. This year’s event will once again feature great music of Bob Fowkes and Curragh’s Fancy.

The event Chairman will be Senator Nick Collins who will continue to lead the fight to preserve the historical importance of Evacuation Day while serving in the Massachusetts State Senate. “As president of the Association, it is an honor for me to appoint Nick to kick-off the festivities. Nick’s commitment and involvement with the SBCA and our community has been a tremendous asset to me and the Executive Board.” Said McGrath.

The award recipients will be announced next week as the committee is putting final touches on the upcoming events while working within the City and State guidelines. The awards are presented to everyday volunteers in the community who seek no recognition, who are considered “Unsung Heroes”, which kicks off the month-long celebration for one of the most important events in American history.

Tom McGrath, President of the SBCA, said “It is an honor to recognize these individuals who dedicate their time and energy to the South Boston Community. I hope the community will join me and others on Saturday the 26th to honor these men and women.”

Tickets are available at the door for 15.00 and doors open at 9:30.

Topics for the 2022 SBCA Evacuation Day Essay and Poster Competitions Announced

South Boston Citizens’ Association President Tom McGrath announced today that because of the tremendous success of the past several years’ contest, the Association along with City of Boston Credit Union, Comcast and Mass Bay Credit Union will once again sponsor the 2022 Annual Essay and Poster Contests and all other events associated with the Month-long celebration.

Once again, after last year’s outstanding effort put forth by past President Bernie O’Donnell and his committee, they have once again expressed an interest of taking on the challenge of chairing The Essay and Poster Contests. “Bernie always taught me that these contests are a great way to educate and strengthen the interest of the children of the community, I was more than pleased when Bernie offered to once again head up this Event for the children of South Boston. This year we will open up the High School competition to all students residing in Suffolk County or attends a school in Suffolk County”, Remarked McGrath.

Bernie further expressed “One of the missions of the SBCA is to reach out to the young children of this historically rich community, joining the SBCA in promoting, organizing, and judging the Evacuation Day Poster and Essay Competitions is a most fitting way to improve on that mission.”

The current plan with respect to our annual Evacuation Day activities is to continue to host all the events as we have done in years past, but with additional precautions, including social distancing and face coverings. We will continue to work with Governor Baker, Elected Officials from the City of Boston, the City of Boston Health Commission, and the National Park Service for the planning of our activities, as we do every year, and will strictly follow their requirements and guidance on all aspects of our hosted events.

We look forward to working with the community again this year, which commemorates the 246th anniversary of Evacuation Day in Boston.

Celebrating Evacuation Day events in the community is a huge undertaking, especially under current circumstances. But thanks to Volunteers and Community Business partners in past years, such as Comcast, Mass Bay Credit Union and City of Boston Credit Union, we at the SBCA are confident we will be able to complete the task and make it possible for the entire community to safely enjoy this year’s commemorative events.

All entries should bear, in an attached envelope, the contestant’s name, school and a means of contacting the entrant, and should be submitted no later than Friday, March 9th, 2022 At 5 PM. All entries may be mailed to South Boston Citizens’ Association, P.O. Box 74, South Boston, MA 02127, or can be picked up at schools by a representative of the Citizens’ Association. Entries can also be dropped off at170 M Street.

Topics

Poster Contest – open to all students in the City of Boston. This year’s theme is the “Significance of British General William Howe’s evacuation of Boston on March 1776 “

posters should be original compositions, in any medium poster at least 8 1/2 x 11 but preferably larger.

Prizes are as follows:

1st prize $100

2nd $75

3rd $25

Essays grade 6-8

“What is the significance of Dorchester Heights and the role of Henry Knox and the noble train of artillery leading up to March 17 1776.”

Please focus on the history and the importance to the South Boston community. Essays should be at least 500 words.

Prizes are as follows:

1st prize $100

2nd $75

3rd $25

Essay-High school

grade 9-12

“What was the role of Paul Revere and the American Revolution? what connection did he have with Castle Island? Essay should be at least 1,000 words.

Prizes are as follows:

1st prize $150

2nd $100

3rd $50

Posters and Essays are for residents of the City of Boston