Senator Collins Nominates Michael Hurley For Senate Clerk

South Boston Native Sworn-In as Senate’s Chief Parliamentarian. As the 191st General Court was officially sworn in for the 2019-2020 session on Beacon Hill last week, State Senator Nick Collins (D- Boston) stood to recognize the achievements of a neighbor and colleague, Michael Hurley, and to nominate him for the post of Clerk of the Senate. “I rise today with pride to nominate Michael Hurley of South Boston as the Clerk of the Massachusetts Senate,” said Senator Nick Collins. “I am honored to nominate my neighbor, my constituent, friend, and colleague, and I am confident that he will serve this chamber with unrivaled professionalism and expertise.”

Michael Hurley, a son of South Boston, attended Boston Public Schools, the John Boyle O’Reilly and the Governor James A. Andrew Elementary School before graduating from St. Brigid’s School and Boston College High School. Michael then worked to put himself through college at UMass Boston working both as a laborer and in the proofing department at the Bank of Boston before an opportunity to work in the Senate Clerk’s Office led him to commit the next 25 years working in almost every job in the Clerk’s Office, from the front office all the way to Assistant Clerk, and finally, Clerk of the Senate.

Michael has been a leader on technological advancements in his time in the Senate Clerk’s office, moving the Senate’s bills to digital online text, leading the upper Chamber to be the first one to do so, putting the Mass General Laws online, introducing display boards, progressively leading the business of the Senate into the modern era, providing a more efficient, user friendly experience for members and staff while opening the Senate up to the public, making its business more transparent.

“There is nobody more capable of taking the Clerk’s office and the Senate into an even more advanced digital space than Michael Hurley,” said former Senate Clerk William Welch. “And, quite frankly, you couldn’t ask for a better person.”

Michael was confirmed with a unanimous vote and began his duties as Clerk immediately.