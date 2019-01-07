//The Martin Richard Foundation Challenges Young People to Bring Communities Together

The Martin Richard Foundation is calling on young people ages 5-22 to submit their ideas for bringing their communities together in service with projects that promote peace, justice and kindness. Through the Foundation’s Bridge Builder Program, up to 30 applicants will be selected to receive $500 grants to turn their idea into reality. Applications are due Friday, January 18 and are available at MartinRichardFoundation.org. Projects should be led by young people; display peace, justice and kindness as core values; and tackle an issue that warrants attention in their neighborhoods or schools. Adults may apply on behalf of the young people who will carry out the project, and educators, youth development professionals or coaches can help to support the project. Groups will be notified of their selectionby March 1.

The Martin Richard Foundation believes that service to the community builds bridges of understanding and breaks down barriers, and is encouraging young people to stand up and recognize that the time is right to lead an effort in their neighborhoods that brings people together in service and motivates others to want to do the same. “Community service has the power to transform the way young people see the world by allowing them to understand how they can positively impact their peers and communities. Our Bridge Builder Program empowers young people to stand up and lead projects that foster inclusion, equality, understanding and trust,” said Martin Richard Foundation Executive Director Terri Ladka. “If you are a young person with a great idea that can build bridges in your community, we want to hear from you!” For more information about the Bridge Builder Program and application guidelines, visithttp://www.martinrichardfoundation.org/bridge-builder-program.