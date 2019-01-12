State Street and Junior Achievement Inspiring SBCA Students

Thank you to State Street and all of our partners at Junior Achievement who came to teach our students on Friday December 14. JA is a volunteer-delivered, kindergarten-12th grade program that fosters work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, and uses experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential. Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern New England appreciates their continued partnership with State Street and South Boston Catholic Academy to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. JA invests in youth today to empower them to strengthen our communities tomorrow. Through hands-on learning experiences delivered by State Street volunteers they are exposing students to different career paths and businesses, money management and how to start a business. Students are also taught critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills that they’ll carry with them to middle and high school and beyond. JA and State Street have been bringing this program to South Boston Catholic Academy for 11 consecutive years. They also had a few volunteers from Sales-force in the classroom, two of whom currently reside South Boston, and were excited make an impact in their community.