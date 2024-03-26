STATEMENT FROM THE SOUTH BOSTON ALLIED WAR VETERANS COUNCIL & SOUTH BOSTON ELECTED OFFICIALS REGARDING THE 2025 ST. PATRICK’S DAY & EVACUATION DAY PARADE

Following the St. Patrick’s Day & Evacuation Day Parade, the South Boston Elected Officials met on Friday afternoon with the leadership of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council and officials from the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security, the Massachusetts State Police, MBTA Transit Police, Boston Police Department, City of Boston Licensing Board and Special Events Division.

The focus was on the issues that took place during and in the aftermath of the Evacuation Day & St. Patrick’s Day Parade that we all need to work closely together on and address moving forward.

In an effort to maintain this historic 124 year old tradition and restore the sense of safety to the people of South Boston and visitors on Parade Day – a family friendly event which honors our proud immigrant roots, our veterans and military families, and has been a cherished community tradition for generations – the meeting concluded with the determination to form a task force focused on next year’s parade safety plan.

This task force, made up of representatives from across different state and city agencies, as well as key partners in the community, will look to meet regularly beginning next month to discuss both public safety and quality of life issues in the lead up to next year’s parade.

“It is our goal that this task force will assist the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council in ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all neighbors and visitors alike- including our seniors, persons with disabilities, and young children and families,” stated Congressman Stephen Lynch, State Senator Nick Collins, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, and State Representative David Biele in a joint statement.

“The South Boston Allied War Veterans look forward to working with our elected officials and the various public safety agencies involved in the Evacuation Day parade safety working group to ensure that the residents of South Boston, and those visiting South Boston, have a safe and enjoyable experience,” said Randy Greeley, Commander & President of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.