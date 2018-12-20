‘Tis the Season for Giving

by Rick Winterson

Excel High Football Team Enjoys a Year-end Christmas Lunch at Tony C’s, Courtesy of the Seaport’s Cronin Group LLC

Yesterday noon, the Excel High School 2018 football team met at Tony C’s in the Seaport. The team’s eleven-game season had closed out on Thanksgiving Day last month. It was now time for a celebration. What better place could there be to celebrate a sporting season than in the elegant Grill Room of Tony C’s, which is located in the South Boston Seaport at 250 Northern Avenue (corner of D?).

Tony C’s is owned by Jon Cronin, the Principal of the Cronin Group LLC. In addition to being a prominent local property owner and developer, Jon is noted for his philanthropic efforts in and around South Boston. Originally, Jon was approached to see if his Cronin Group would underwrite the cost of athletic jackets for the Knights, the name of Excel High’s football team. He agreed. When he asked about where these jackets would be presented, he was told that the team had no plans. Jon responded to this by offering the team a lunch at Tony C’s in the Seaport, one of Jon’s dining establishments, and among the finest sports grilles anywhere. And it’s worth saying that the harbor view from Tony C’s cannot be beaten.

The Knights showed up in their trademark white shirts and red ties, to consume countless servings of food. It was a festive event, indeed. Kudos for the event go to Michael Kineavy of the Cronin Group, as well as to Dave Levy and Liz Finlay, Tony C’s Manager and Event Coordinator, respectively. The team members were treated as honored guests of Tony C’s, which they of course were. As a nice finishing touch, special menus that read “Welcome, South Boston Knights” had been prepared by Liz and Dave – a really considerate thing to do!

Several school officials also attended the lunch. The football team’s Head Coach Germaine Sattiewhite and Avery Esdaile, the Excel High Athletic Director, were on hand. It was also a pleasure to see Rob Consalvo at the lunch. Rob now serves as the Chief of Staff of the Boston Public Schools. The Cronin Group’s team lunch was truly a time to remember, especially at this warmest of seasons.