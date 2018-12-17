Kindness Kits (and Much More) at Aloft and Element

by Rick Winterson

Aloft Boston Seaport District sent us an interesting e-mail last week. As a team-building Holiday activity, Aloft asked its staff at 401-403 D Street to assemble what they are calling “Kindness Kits” for free distribution to those in need around the South Boston area. Their staff put together hundreds and hundreds of these kits, which were distributed to anyone who needed them or wanted to distribute them.

Aloft still has about 100 of their Kindness Kits on hand and left over. They asked South Boston Online to let the community know that the kits are available. If you would like to obtain one or more of these to give to people who need them, you are welcome stop by the front desk at Aloft to pick the kits up (while supplies last). To repeat, Aloft’s Kindness Kits are entirely for free; Aloft is located at 4024-403 D Street, right across D from the Convention Center and the ever-popular Lawn at D.

South Boston Online stopped in at Aloft last Monday. We had an enjoyable visit with General Manager Christy Loy and some of her staff. After being informed about the Kindness Kits, we talked about Aloft itself (we had already covered the opening of “Love and Mercy” Salon at 403 D). We were informed that the enterprise actually consists of two hotels – Aloft Boston Seaport District and Element Boston Seaport District, which are side by side on D Street. Both of them are managed and operated by Christy and her staff.

Aloft and Element both offer a host of amenities. Young singles may find Aloft more attractive; Element garners excellent reviews from family guests. In either case, Aloft or Element can offer you that “extra guest room” you might need in space-short South Boston. Their location is quite convenient – midway between First Street and Summer Street on D. It’s within walking distance of South Boston’s Seaport District and Waterfront, and its offices, highly varied entertainment, and cultural attractions such as the ICA (Institute of Contemporary Art) and the Society of Arts & Crafts. And you know what? Prices start at $159 for a single – a truly pleasant surprise compared to the cost of most other accommodations around Boston. And please note: Aloft’s “local resident rate” is even lower. Be sure to ask about it! And check them out on their website – aloftbostonseaportdistrict.com.

When you’re out shopping for the Christmas Season, stop in at Aloft or Element and take a quick look around. Check out their Christmas tree and their décor, which includes a striking mural by Destiny Palmer from Artists for Humanity. Grab a bite to eat and drink; they have a bar intriguingly named “WXYZ”. South Boston Online believes you’ll be as impressed as we were.

And don’t forget a Kindness Kit for someone who needs it.