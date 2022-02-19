SBCA President Tom McGrath and Executive Board are pleased to announce that on Saturday, February 26th,2022, at the Kick-off Breakfast, The Henry Knox Award Presentation will take place at the Seapoint Restaurant, 367 East 8th Street, at 10:00 a.m.

Family, Friends and Neighbors are respectfully invited to attend this wonderful event. A $15, donation is requested at door to help off-set costs. This year’s event will once again feature great music of Bob Fowkes and Curragh’s Fancy.

The event Chairman will be Senator Nick Collins who will continue to lead the fight to preserve the historical importance of Evacuation Day while serving in the Massachusetts State Senate. “As president of the Association, it is an honor for me to appoint Nick to kick-off the festivities. Nick’s commitment and involvement with the SBCA and our community has been a tremendous asset to me and the Executive Board.” Said McGrath.

The awards are presented to everyday volunteers in the community who seek no recognition, who are considered Unsung Heroes, kicks off the month-long celebration for one of the most important events in American history.

The first recipient is no stranger to the South Boston community and giving back is, Marissa Walsh, owner of DEJA Brew. She has dedicated many volunteer hours to the community of South Boston throughout her young adult life and before. Like her parents John and Cathe she has picked up the trait of giving back.

She has dedicated so much to the betterment of all in the community, starting at a young age as a volunteer cheerleading coach in the South Boston Pop Warner Program. As a product of catholic schools, (St. Brigid School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy) and raised by a family who believed in her and her abilities, she naturally gravitated to the course of giving back to her community as a leader and shining example of how volunteerism comes full circle.

She is a mom and a business woman and through her business, DEJA Brew, she is extremely generous, going above and beyond providing food or hot coffee on a cold day to the first responders in the neighborhood, as well as city employees working in the neighborhood.

Come the high holiday seasons, Mirissa can be seen volunteering an enormous amount of her time and skill of preparing and delivering the Thanksgiving, Christmas meals and the Senior Salute meals to our seniors of this great community.

Mirissa is the daughter of John and Cathe Walsh and She has two sisters Erin and Mari.

Our second Knox recognition award goes to Greg Lally. He is a lifelong resident of South Boston and he is currently employed by the City of Boston BCYF division at the Tynan Elementary School as the Athletic Director. During his free time, he can be seen organizing different youth events throughout the year. Greg is also a longtime volunteer for Gate of Heaven CYO basketball program out of the PAL gym working with instructional and house league program as well as the travel team program. Greg comes highly recommended by both his own peers and the adults who are familiar with his commitment to the community. Greg was awarded the Catholic Youth of the year in 2010.

Greg is the son of Kevin, no stranger to the community, and Kathy Lally. He attended Gate of Heaven and Catholic Memorial High School.

Next up is Kenny Morrell and Sandy Alemian. When Covid-19 happened, Kenny wanted to do something to help out. Kenny and Sandy opened up their home every Friday night and started playing the piano and singing live on Facebook for a few friends. Kenny put out a virtual tip jar to raise money for the South Boston Special kids and Young Adults an organization close to his heart.

It was a tremendous response with over 6000 viewers that watched the first show and The Stuck in the House Tour was created. Kenny has always donated his time to many South Boston Fundraisers teaming up with other musicians who make this community so great!

And the final Knox Awardee is Gerry Vierbikas, who has given so much time and energy to the Community .He has been the chair of the S.B. Boys and Girls Club Luncheon for over 20 years.

He has been on the Board for 38 years, and Chairman fortwo terms.

Now retired from his career it should be noted that Gerry has been very active in the South Boston Community throughout his life having been on other Boards.

Here are some that were researched; The S.B. Community Health Center, S.B. Main Streets, Saint Peter School Board for twelve years (five years as President), seven years as President of the S.B.Residents’ Group, Fan Pier Citizens Advisory Committee, Community Leaders Group

(Established by the late District 2 Councilor Jim Kelly), City of Boston

Residency Task Force (by Mayor Flynn), an Executive Vice-President of the Association ofArchitects Engineers and Draftsman.

Tom McGrath, President of the SBCA, said «It is an honor to recognize these individuals who dedicate their time and energy to the South Boston Community. I hope the community will join me and others on Saturday the 26th to honor these men and women Tickets are available at the door for $15.00. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.