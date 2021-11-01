Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2nd is the Municipal Election in the City of Boston! You’ll be voting for Mayor of Boston and Boston City Council. If you haven’t received your vote by mail ballot you should plan on voting in person on Tuesday.
Lists of Candidates to be voted upon in the 2021 General Election by residents of South Boston
Lists give the candidates’ names in alphabetical order
MAYOR OF BOSTON
Annissa Essaibi George
Michelle Wu
DISTRICT 2 CITY COUNCILOR
Edward Flynn (unopposed)
DISTRICT 3 CITY COUNCILOR*
Frank Baker (incumbent)
Stephen McBride
*NOTE: South Boston voters in the neighborhoods of Andrew Square, McCormack Housing, and the Polish Triangle were reapportioned into District 3 several years ago.
CITY COUNCILORS-AT-LARGE
(four top vote-getters will be elected)
Michael Flaherty (incumbent)
Althea Garrison
David Halbert
Ruthzee Louijeune
Julia Meija (incumbent)
Carla Monteiro
Erin Murphy
Bridget Nee-Walsh