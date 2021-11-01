Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2nd is the Municipal Election in the City of Boston! You’ll be voting for Mayor of Boston and Boston City Council. If you haven’t received your vote by mail ballot you should plan on voting in person on Tuesday.

Lists of Candidates to be voted upon in the 2021 General Election by residents of South Boston

Lists give the candidates’ names in alphabetical order

MAYOR OF BOSTON

Annissa Essaibi George

Michelle Wu

DISTRICT 2 CITY COUNCILOR

Edward Flynn (unopposed)

DISTRICT 3 CITY COUNCILOR*

Frank Baker (incumbent)

Stephen McBride

*NOTE: South Boston voters in the neighborhoods of Andrew Square, McCormack Housing, and the Polish Triangle were reapportioned into District 3 several years ago.

CITY COUNCILORS-AT-LARGE

(four top vote-getters will be elected)

Michael Flaherty (incumbent)

Althea Garrison

David Halbert

Ruthzee Louijeune

Julia Meija (incumbent)

Carla Monteiro

Erin Murphy