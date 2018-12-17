BPD Mourns Death of Former Commissioner Francis M. ‘Mickey’ Roache

In Memoriam: Today, on Monday December 17, 2018, the members of the Boston Police Department pause to mourn the passing of former Boston Police Commissioner Francis M. “Mickey” Roache. Commissioner Roache was appointed to the Boston Police Department in 1968 and served as Police Commissioner from 1985 until 1993. Commissioner Roache continued to serve the city as a member of the Boston City Council from 1996 through 2002. After his time as an at-large councilor, Commissioner Roache went on to become the Suffolk County Register of Deeds, a position he held until 2015.

We ask that you join with us and keep the Roache family in your prayers as we thank our former commissioner for his service to the City of Boston.